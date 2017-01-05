Senior Counsel appointments correct abnormal situation, Granger says
– to be done annually
It is a travesty that during Guyana’s 50 years of independence, no woman lawyer was ever named a Senior Counsel (SC), President David Granger said yesterday, moments after presenting Instruments of Appointment to eight of the nine legal practitioners, who he recently elevated to this status.
On New Year's Eve, Granger made public a list of new SC, including three women. The last batch of appointments were made 20 years ago in 1996, but the honour will now be given every year.
