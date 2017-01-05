Suspect in chopping of woman, mother flees police in Canje Creek

The police in B Division are continuing the hunt for Shamar Mohammed Ally, the man who is accused of chopping his ex-girlfriend and her mother, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, on Christmas Eve.

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam when contacted last night disclosed to Stabroek News, that police acting on information received yesterday, chased after the suspect in the Canje Creek.