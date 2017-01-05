Suspect in chopping of woman, mother flees police in Canje Creek

The police in B Division are continuing the hunt for Shamar Mohammed Ally, the man who is accused of chopping his ex-girlfriend and her mother, at  Number 70 Village, Corentyne, on Christmas Eve.

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam when contacted last night disclosed to Stabroek News, that police acting on information received yesterday, chased after the suspect in the Canje Creek.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

Senior Counsel appointments correct abnormal situation, Granger says

GPL linesman dies at Belvedere after utility pole collapses

Pork knocker accused of murdering Brazilian

Judges to be appointed 'in due course' – President

Policeman recounts surviving Bartica massacre

Norconsult report really about how to spend US$80m in Norway funds – Patterson

Woman held over cocaine at Ogle airport

