Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

Three persons are now dead and three others including a foreign national are hospitalised following a head-on collision which occurred last evening along the Linden/Soesdyke High-way.

Two of the dead persons have been identified as Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri mechanic, Dextroy Griffith and taxi driver, Dave Primus of Amelia’s Ward, Linden while the other was unidentified up to press time.

Those injured are Griffith’s wife, Whitney Ann Griffith; Leron Mendonca, 22 of St. Vincent and Arletta Kellman, 47, of Lower Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden.

The accident occurred around 7pm at Loo Creek, Linden/Soesdyke High-way.