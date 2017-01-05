Trio to stand trial over KN grenade attack

Alfie Garraway, Janiel Howard and Leroy Williams, the three men accused of throwing a grenade outside the Kaieteur News offices, were today committed to stand trial for the crime.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan today ruled in a Georgetown court that a prima facie case had been made out against the trio and overruled the no-case submission made by their attorneys at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge.

The charge against the trio alleged that on June 4, 2016, they unlawfully and maliciously conspired with other persons to cause an explosion by way of using a grenade, which was likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Subsequent to the ruling Garraway, Howard and Williams were asked if they had anything to say. “I’m innocent,” they all said in reply.

The court then heard the defendants were committed to stand trial for the offence at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. Garraway, Howard and Williams will remain on remand until that time.

