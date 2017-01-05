Voir dire in Babita Sarjou’s murder case continues
The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, the two men accused of killing Babita Sarjou six years ago, continued yesterday.
Attorney-at-Law Latchmi Rahamat, yesterday filled in for Narine’s attorney Peter Hugh in the continuation of a voir dire into Narine’s statements. Rahamat, before she began her questioning told the court that her colleague was appearing before Justice Roxane George on another matter, and would been unable to make it for the day’s proceedings. Attorney Nigel Hughes who is representing Narine’s co-accused, Compton, was also absent.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle
Comments
About these comments