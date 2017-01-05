Voir dire in Babita Sarjou’s murder case continues

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, the two men accused of killing Babita Sarjou six years ago, continued yesterday.

Attorney-at-Law Latchmi Rahamat, yesterday filled in for Narine's attorney Peter Hugh in the continuation of a voir dire into Narine's statements. Rahamat, before she began her questioning told the court that her colleague was appearing before Justice Roxane George on another matter, and would been unable to make it for the day's proceedings. Attorney Nigel Hughes who is representing Narine's co-accused, Compton, was also absent.