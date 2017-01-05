Water service restored to Atlantic Ville
The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has since rectified the water problem in Atlantic Ville on the East Coast Demerara, after receiving complaints from residents.
This was related by GWI’s Public Relations Officer, Leanna Bradshaw, who stated that the cut in water supply was the result of a broken main located near the village’s playfield.
An Atlantic Ville resident had made contact with this newspaper on Tuesday after villagers had gone for nearly a week without the area being supplied with water. She verified that the flow of water was restored yesterday after GWI’s technicians visited the area.
