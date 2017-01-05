Woman held over cocaine at Ogle airport

A twenty-four-year-old Guyanese woman was yesterday arrested following the discovery of 10 pounds of cocaine in her suitcases while she was waiting to board a flight destined for Antigua at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) James Singh confirmed the bust which occurred yesterday morning.

Reports revealed that the woman who has been identified as Clarabel Thompson was about to board a LIAT flight destined for Antigua. She was subjected to a search during which the illegal substance was found in the side pockets of her suitcases.

Thompson was taken into custody and is currently assisting law enforcement officials with investigations. She is expected to appear in court today.

