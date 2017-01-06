Bill for environment levy passed
As part of its effort to operationalise several measures provided for in Budget 2017 the APNU+AFC government yesterday used its parliamentary majority to pass the Custom (Amendment) Bill 2016.
This bill according to its explanatory memorandum amends the act by insertion of a new section 7A to impose an environmental levy. The levy is at the rate of $10 per unit on every non-returnable metal, plastic or glass container of any beverage or water.
