Bill for environment levy passed

As part of its effort to operationalise several measures provided for in Budget 2017 the APNU+AFC government yesterday used its parliamentary majority to pass the Custom (Amendment) Bill 2016.

This bill according to its explanatory memorandum amends the act by insertion of a new section 7A to impose an environmental levy. The levy is at the rate of $10 per unit on every non-returnable metal, plastic or glass container of any beverage or water.