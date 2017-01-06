Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-fees to go up
Persons seeking to transfer ownership of a motor vehicle will no longer have to prove themselves compliant with local tax laws to do so.
This is because yesterday the National Assembly by a majority vote passed the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2016.
According to its explanatory memorandum the bill seeks to amend section 9 (1) (b) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act to dispense with the requirement for Tax Compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).
