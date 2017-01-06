Chef denies forging power of attorney

A chef was yesterday granted bail after she denied altering a power of attorney to allow her to dispose of property.

The court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that Damiana Newton between September 5, 2000 and July 22, 2016 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, altered a Registered Limited Power of Attorney of 2000 granting herself the right to sell, transfer, convert or mortgage property and to apply for a certificate of appliance on behalf of Michelle Newton, knowing same to be forged.

Newton, of 373 Ogle Street, Friendship, East Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Attorney Stanley Moore appeared on behalf of the defendant and made an application for reasonable bail.

The prosecution made no objection to bail being granted.

Chief Magistrate McLennan subsequently set bail at $75,000 and ordered that Newton lodge her passport with the court superintendent.

The matter was then transferred to the court of Magistrate Leron Daly and was fixed for a hearing on January 13.