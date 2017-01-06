Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

A policeman yesterday testified that Sharmila Inderjali and Maryanna Lionel offered him $4 million in cash to release the accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Detective Sergeant Kamal Pitamal, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and attached to the Major Crimes Unit, said that the women also explained that the payment was to allow accused Marcus Bisram to re-enter the country without being arrested.