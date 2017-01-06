Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
A policeman yesterday testified that Sharmila Inderjali and Maryanna Lionel offered him $4 million in cash to release the accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
Detective Sergeant Kamal Pitamal, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and attached to the Major Crimes Unit, said that the women also explained that the payment was to allow accused Marcus Bisram to re-enter the country without being arrested.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary
Comments
About these comments