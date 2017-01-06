Doctor in intensive care following three-vehicle crash

Doctor Ramdeo Jainarine, one of the three drivers involved in the Bel Air three-vehicle smash-up on Tuesday evening, is currently in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

It was previously reported that Jainarine, of Bel Air, suffered severe facial lacerations and other injuries as a result of the accident.

Around 10pm on Tuesday, minibus BVV 7157, now known to have been driven by Ray Mounter, called “Engine,” of Coverden, had been heading east along the railway embankment to Plaisance when it collided with Mazda Axela PPP 466, which was being driven by Jainarine.

It was reported that following the collision between those two vehicles, another car, PHH 3085, driven by Ricardo Jordan, crashed headlong into the back of the minibus, which spun several times before coming to a stop on its side.

Police sources revealed that the drivers of both cars had had to be hospitalized but Mounter, who suffered minor injuries, had been treated and sent away. The extent of Jordan’s injuries are not known.