Duncan conspiracy trial to start next week

A date was yesterday set for the commencement of the trial of former Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) director Carvil Duncan for the charge of conspiracy to steal over $27M.

The date was set after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan transferred the case to Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Magistrate Azore adjourned the matter to January 9, when the trial is expected to commence.

Seven witnesses are expected to give evidence in the case against Duncan.

The charge against Duncan states that between May 7 and May 8, 2015, he conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL.