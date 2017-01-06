Duncan conspiracy trial to start next week

Carvil Duncan

A date was yesterday set for the commencement of the trial of former Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) director Carvil Duncan for the charge of conspiracy to steal over $27M.

The date was set after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan transferred the case to Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Magistrate Azore adjourned the matter to January 9, when the trial is expected to commence.

Seven witnesses are expected to give evidence in the case against Duncan.

The charge against Duncan states that between May 7 and May 8, 2015, he conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL.

 

 

More in Local News

Fourth man dies after highway crash

Bartica Massacre convict links two accused to attack

Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

Mocha/Arcadia residents get documents to occupy lands

Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary

default placeholder

VAT changes passed after fierce debate over garnishing, travel restriction

default placeholder

Bill for environment levy passed

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  3. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  4. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  5. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  6. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  7. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

  8. Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood: