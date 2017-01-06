GuySuCo to appear before Parliament committee
The Board of Directors and Management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) will appear before the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services on Monday at 10 am to make an oral presentation on the corporation and the sugar industry.
The appearance comes as the APNU+AFC government and GuySuCo are on the verge of making major decisions on the beleaguered industry including the possible closing or sale of loss making estates. The likely repercussions for sugar workers and the financial state of the industry are also expected to feature prominently at the hearing.
