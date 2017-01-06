Harmon says clueless about men who broke Red House sign
Minister of State Joseph Harmon has distanced himself from several individuals from the Ministry of the Presidency who on Friday last attempted to remove the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) from Red House. Asked yesterday by Stabroek News to explain who sent the ministry staff to Red House and for what purpose, Harmon who holds responsibility for the ministry responded “I can’t say that.” He clarified that he was “not familiar” with any situation where instructions were given in relation to Red House.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
