‘I will do my best’
-new Public Health Minister Lawrence
Promising to do her best as new Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence on Wednesday took up her new office at the ministry, while her predecessor Dr. George Norton went to take up his new role as Minister of Social Cohesion.
Stabroek News caught up with Lawrence at the Ministry of Public Health's Brickdam, Georgetown offices on Wednesday as she went to have the minister's office officially handed over to her by Norton.
