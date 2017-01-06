Main suspect held over death of Williamsburg man

Police have arrested the main suspect in the death of Williamsburg, Corentyne villager Mohan Ball, whose body was found in a trench with marks of violence on December 29.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Ian Amsterdam told Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested in the Albion sometime yesterday. He further said that the police are on the hunt for a second suspect and stressed that his ranks will work diligently to ensure the arrest.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.