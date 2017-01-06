Two Kara Kara toll booth employees fired for corruption
The Linden Mayor and Town Council has fired two employees who were attached to the toll booth at Kara Kara.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that the employees were allowing vehicles to pass through the toll booth while paying only a fraction of the applicable toll.
“They were found telling persons to pay less than the cost and they give a fake receipt. We heard of it and we investigated and found out it was true,” a source told this newspaper. A third person who is a constable was also suspended for similar actions.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary
Comments
About these comments