Accused admitted to attempting to bribe cop for release of murder suspects – trial hears

Maryanna Lionel, one of the two women charged with offering a detective $4 million in cash to release the men accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, admitted to the crime, a police witness testified yesterday.

Sergeant Hamlet Da Silva, who took the alleged caution statement of Lionel, testified that she admitted that she gave Detective Sergeant Kamal Pitamal the money to release the then suspects.