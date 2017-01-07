Albouystown woman charged with trying to smuggle cocaine to Antigua

Clarabel Johnson, 24, who was allegedly busted with just over nine pounds of cocaine while trying to get aboard a flight to Antigua, was charged on Thursday with narcotics possession for trafficking and remanded to prison.

It is alleged that Johnson, 24, of 142 Cooper Street, Albouystown, had is her possession 4.1 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to just over nine pounds), for trafficking at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Cast Demeara on January 4th, 2017.