Bartica massacre star witness says not forced to testify

Star witness for the prosecution Clebert Reece said yesterday said that no one forced him to tell his story, as he continued his testimony at the trial of Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda,’ Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie’ and Roger Simon, called ‘Goat Man,’ who have been indicted for the 2008 massacre at Bartica.

The allegation against the trio, is that on February 17, 2008, they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, and Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

Reece, 39, called 'Chi Chi,' a former co-accused in the murder indictments was last November sentenced to 35 years in jail after pleading guilty to 12 counts of the lesser offence of manslaughter.