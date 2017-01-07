Bill amending corporation tax approved
-Ali says net effect of various measures cancels out intended benefit
Despite arguments against from the opposition in the National Assembly on Thursday night, the Corporation Tax (Amend-ment) Bill 2016 was passed.
Finance Minister Winston Jordan explained that the Bill seeks to achieve three objectives as set out in this year's budget. The first one, he said, is to reduce the corporation tax rate from 30 percent to 27.5 percent for manufacturing and non-commercial companies.
