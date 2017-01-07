Bills passed to increase fines for failure to comply with licensing laws
-Jordan touts ‘tax on sin goods’
The National Assembly yesterday passed two bills to increase fines for failure to abide by licensing regulations in several areas.
Government used its majority to pass the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Bill and the Miscellaneous Licences (Amendment) Bill 2016 so as to operationalise several measures provided for in the 2017 national budget.
Under the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Bill, those business which sell alcohol will be required to pay as much as $100,000 if they do so without a licence.
