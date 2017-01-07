Bulkan heads task force to improve city drainage
-long-term strategy to be presented to Cabinet
Cabinet has agreed to the creation of an inter-agency task force to manage and improve the drainage of the capital city, State Minister Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Harmon said Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan would coordinate the work of the task force, which would be required to produce a long-term strategy to address Georgetown’s drainage problems.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Fourth man dies after highway crash
-
Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail
Comments
About these comments