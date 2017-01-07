Diaspora policy closer – Harmon
With support from international organisations, a sub-committee comprising ministers of government and input from the diaspora itself, the formulation of a Diaspora Engagement Policy is near, government announced yesterday.
“What we hope to do is to be able to prepare a strategy which allows them to remain wherever they are and to be able to access information, to get decisions from government entities and agencies by just the click of a button on a computer,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said at a post-Cabinet press conference. “That is the direction in which we are moving,” he added.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Fourth man dies after highway crash
-
Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail
Comments
About these comments