Diaspora policy closer – Harmon

With support from international organisations, a sub-committee comprising ministers of government and input from the diaspora itself, the formulation of a Diaspora Engagement Policy is near, government announced yesterday.

"What we hope to do is to be able to prepare a strategy which allows them to remain wherever they are and to be able to access information, to get decisions from government entities and agencies by just the click of a button on a computer," Minister of State Joseph Harmon said at a post-Cabinet press conference. "That is the direction in which we are moving," he added.