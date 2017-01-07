Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash victim had pulled to side of road before collision’
-cops tell family
The family of Raul Aaron, one of the four men who died in Wednesday evening’s Linden /Soesdyke Highway crash, has been told by police that he had pulled to the side of the road to allow the vehicle that crashed into him to pass.
Aaron, 38, of Section C, Block X, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, who was a salesman employed at Beepats, was on his way home when the accident occurred.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Fourth man dies after highway crash
-
Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail
Comments
About these comments