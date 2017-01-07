Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash victim had pulled to side of road before collision’

The family of Raul Aaron, one of the four men who died in Wednesday evening’s Linden /Soesdyke Highway crash, has been told by police that he had pulled to the side of the road to allow the vehicle that crashed into him to pass.

Aaron, 38, of Section C, Block X, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, who was a salesman employed at Beepats, was on his way home when the accident occurred.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.