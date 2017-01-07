Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

Miners were yesterday in an uproar over demands by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to show their financial records as they argued that the logistics in the hinterland do not easily allow for “receipts with revenue stamps, bills and books” that are required.

They pleaded with the tax collection agency to not only give them more time to get themselves in order but to also revise "new and complex tax measures" introduced in the 2017 national budget that they said will be burdensome and confuse the ordinary miner.