Police force records 16% drop in serious crime

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that up to the end of December last year, there was a 16% decrease in serious crime compared with the statistics for the previous year, including a 6% decrease in reports of murders.

A total of 140 murders were recorded during last year, compared with 149 in the previous year, the force said in a statement. It noted that there was a 64% clear up rate, indicating that over half of the murders were solved.