‘Pradoville 2’ special prosecutors still a secret

The names of the legal practitioners chosen to prosecute the alleged criminal offences stemming from the sale of land at the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme remained top secret up to yesterday, and Minister of State Joseph Harmon said this might be because their retainer contracts were still being worked out.

“The actual names of the persons I don’t specifically remember, but these are all attorneys in private practice in Guyana who have actually agreed to be part of that team,” he said, during a post-Cabinet press briefing. He noted that when an attorney is engaged there must be some kind of agreement or retainer arrangement.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.