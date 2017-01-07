President designates Chinese Arrival Day, Rose Hall Martyrs’ Day
By way of Executive Notices issued yesterday by President David Granger, January 12th has been designated Chinese Arrival Day, while March 13th has been named Rose Hall Martyrs’ Day.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency, in the first Executive Notice, the President stated that since January 12, 1853, when they first arrived, Chinese have made significant contributions to the growth and development of Guyana.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
