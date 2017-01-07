Over thirty head of cattle dead following Cane Grove flooding
-farmers appeal for help
Scores of livestock farmers at Cane Grove, Mahaica have been left counting their losses after heavy rain flooded their pasture, killing more than 30 head of cattle in the past three weeks.
The farmers gathered yesterday at Flagstaff, Mahaica to air their grievances. They said they were fed up and tired of chasing cattle over the last three weeks and pleaded with the authorities to address the situation.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
