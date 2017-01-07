Truck driver found guilty of causing youth’s death in Eccles hit-and-run

A truck driver was yesterday found guilty by a city magistrate of causing the death of a youth, who was killed in a hit-and-run along the Flour Mill Public Road, Eat Eccles, East Bank Demerara, in July, 2015.

Magistrate Renita Singh handed down the verdict to Greg Stewart, 41, of Lot 707 Kaneville, Grove, who was a driver at Massy Gas Products Guyana Limited for 20 years.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.