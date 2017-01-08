Cabinet no-objection role to cease when procurement commission fully staffed

Government on Friday justified its continued role in granting no-objections for contracts saying that while the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has been established, it does not yet have the requisite human resources needed to take over the task.

“Right now they are not fully ready because there are some physical appointments to be made in the commission that have not been made as yet. Therefore, the role of no objection continues to be exercised by Cabinet,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon explained at a press briefing.

