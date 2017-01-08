Gov’t acted properly in move to retake Red House, AG says

-says Cheddi Jagan Research Centre was trespassing due to invalid lease

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC yesterday defended the government’s move last week to retake possession of Red House, arguing that the occupation of the building amounted to trespassing in light of the unlawful manner in which the “purported lease” was granted.

“The transaction was birthed in darkness but on us taking office it came into glorious light. This government pledged during the campaign to restore the rule of law in Guyana and that’s what we are doing and we will continue to do that. So, all of those crocodile tears that have been shed, they have not addressed the fact that at all material times, anyone occupying the land would have been trespassing as well as the building,” Williams said during a press briefing yesterday to address the controversy surrounding the decision. “…We acted properly when we …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

