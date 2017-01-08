Intoxicated son torches parents’ home at Number 59 Village
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after he reportedly torched his parents’ two-storey home at Number 59 Village, Corentyne, late Friday afternoon. He was heavily intoxicated at the time.
The couple was identified to Stabroek News as Dhanraj Rambally and Anjanie Rambally, who returned to their homeland from the US some seven months ago. Their son, Dhanraj Vekanand also known as Richie returned one year ago to Guyana.
When Stabroek News visited the village the owners of the house could not be found. However, a neighbour, Kamini Bahador, stated that she …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail
Comments
About these comments