Sign language interpreter finds joy in catering to hearing impaired

Mikoowanyah Yosef-Yisrael has fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a sign language interpreter and while catering to the needs of those with hearing disabilities brings him great joy, the opportunity to display his skill in the National Assembly was the icing on the cake.

Yisrael and his colleague Sean Thomas created history on November 28 last year, when for the first time ever they interpreted the National Budget in sign language. The three-hour long presentation was televised live, simultaneously with the sign language interpretation.

While the call from a Ministry of Finance official came as a surprise, Yisrael who has been