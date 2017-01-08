Vigilance man held with gun after threatening to kill mother

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to kill his mother with a firearm that was later discovered hidden in a Video Cassette Recorder (VCR) casing in his home.

The police in a press release said that ranks responded to a report of threats made by the suspect’s mother who alleged that he threatened to kill her with a gun.

The suspect who hails from Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, was told of the allegation and arrested, the police said.

A search was carried out at his home and the unlicensed firearm was found concealed in the VCR casing.

The man was taken into custody and has since admitted to ownership of the firearm. He is likely to be charged soon.