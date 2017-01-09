Banks DIH registers $4.3b profit for 2016

For the year ended September 2016, Banks DIH notched up profit after tax of $4.3b compared to $2.5b in the preceding year.

The company's annual report said that included in the increased after-tax profit of $1.78b was a gain of $1.4b arising from the sale of its ordinary shares in Banks Holdings Limited of Barbados and Desnoes & Geddes (Jamaica) Ltd. The profit also includes proceeds from the dissolution of BCL (Barbados) Ltd which saw a surplus of $29.2m over the cost of the investment.