Breach in dam led to Buxton flooding
-NDC Chairman
The Chairman of the Buxton/Foulis NDC says that that the week-long flooding that occurred in sections of Buxton near the railway embankment was the result of a six-foot-wide-breach in the east sideline dam, which was repaired yesterday afternoon.
Chairman Deon Abrams had related that city engineers had visited the area yesterday morning to assess the condition of the dam, and reported that by 3pm yesterday, the breach had been fixed. It is anticipated that the area should be cleared of water within a few days' time.
