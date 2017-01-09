Ganja, suspected stolen items found with shoemaker
A 59-year-old shoemaker of Mackenzie, Linden was on Saturday evening taken into custody after a search of his premises unearthed three kilogrammes of cannabis and several items suspected to have been stolen from a telephone company last year.
The police say that ranks acting on information received, conducted a search of the two-storey house about 18:30 hrs and found the illegal substance in one of the rooms as well as the suspected stolen articles.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
President rejects GECOM list
Comments
About these comments