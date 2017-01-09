Ganja, suspected stolen items found with shoemaker

A 59-year-old shoemaker of Mackenzie, Linden was on Saturday evening taken into custody after a search of his premises unearthed three kilogrammes of cannabis and several items suspected to have been stolen from a telephone company last year.

The police say that ranks acting on information received, conducted a search of the two-storey house about 18:30 hrs and found the illegal substance in one of the rooms as well as the suspected stolen articles.