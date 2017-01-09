Hold press conference and explain gov’t inconsistencies on Amaila Falls report
-Ramkarran urges President
Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran has called on President David Granger to hold a press conference and address inconsistencies in his government over the Norconsult report on the viability of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) and other important issues.
In his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran noted that long before a year had passed of Mrs Janet Jagan’s presidency, there was an outcry over her failure to hold a press conference. She eventually held one about one year into her presidency. “The voices calling out Mrs Jagan in 1997-8 are still around, but have gone silent on President David Granger’s failure to hold a single press conference despite having been elected to office one-and-a-half years ago. The Norconsult Report on the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) is only one of the major issues of great importance facing the country and a serious and coherent response is yet to be had from the government”, Ramkarran said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
President rejects GECOM list
Comments
About these comments