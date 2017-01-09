Hold press conference and explain gov’t inconsistencies on Amaila Falls report

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran has called on President David Granger to hold a press conference and address inconsistencies in his government over the Norconsult report on the viability of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) and other important issues.

In his column in yesterday's Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran noted that long before a year had passed of Mrs Janet Jagan's presidency, there was an outcry over her failure to hold a press conference. She eventually held one about one year into her presidency. "The voices calling out Mrs Jagan in 1997-8 are still around, but have gone silent on President David Granger's failure to hold a single press conference despite having been elected to office one-and-a-half years ago. The Norconsult Report on the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) is only one of the major issues of great importance facing the country and a serious and coherent response is yet to be had from the government", Ramkarran said.