Injured from fatal highway crash still in hospital
Whitney Ann Griffith and Arletta Kellman, the two persons who were injured in the horrific crash on Wednesday night on the Linden /Soesdyke Highway, remain patients of the Linden Public Hospital, according to the police.
The accident claimed the lives of Alexander Dave Primus, 54, and Dextroy Griffith, 22, husband of Griffith of Amelia’s Ward, Raul Aaron of Section C, Block X, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, and Leron Mendonca, 22, of Linden.
According to police, on the night of the accident, taxi HC 5326, which was driven by Primus, was travelling to Linden, while PRR 7151, driven by Aaron, was travelling to Georgetown, when they collided.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
President rejects GECOM list
Comments
About these comments