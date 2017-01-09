Inmate seriously injured in NA prison brawl

A fight at the New Amsterdam Prison yesterday left two inmates seeking medical attention at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and one suffered serious injuries.

The inmates who were rushed to the hospital are two murder accused: Asif Hamid, 22, of Corriverton and Davenand Dhandhari, called Kevin, age 18, of Betsy Ground, East Canje. Dhandhari was treated and sent away, however, as of late yesterday afternoon Hamid was admitted and still being treated for severe chop wounds.