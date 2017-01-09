Milk from Bahrain refused entry
The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has refused entry into Guyana of one 1X20 ft container with 7200 cases x 24 boxes x 125 ml of Awal Junior Milk (Strawberry, Banana and Chocolate flavours) which was imported from the Kingdom of Bahrain.
A release today from the GA-FDD said that samples of the milk were submitted to the department for examination on December 22nd, 2016 and it was found that the milk is “adulterated with vegetable oil” and contains 1.5% milk fat and not the recommended 2.5% milk fat in accordance with the provisions for flavoured milk as set out in the Food and Drug Regulations.
