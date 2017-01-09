President asks for new GECOM list, Jagdeo to respond

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition said it received correspondence today, Monday, January 9, 2017 from the Ministry of the Presidency in which President David Granger formally notified Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo that his list of nominees for the Chair of GECOM was unacceptable and asked that a new list be provided.

A release from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition said that President Granger stated that “the six nominees are unacceptable within the meaning of the constitution”.

The President urged that a new list of persons who are “not unacceptable” be submitted. The Leader of the Opposition will be responding to the President tomorrow and this communication will be made public, the release from Jagdeo’s office said.