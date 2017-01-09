President rejects GECOM list
-stresses that no candidate was judge even though constitution also caters for `fit and proper’ person
President David Granger yesterday announced that he has rejected a list of six names provided to him by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo from which one was to be extracted for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
Former Attorney General and PPP executive Anil Nandlall condemned the President’s decision saying that not only was the rejection of a pool from the opposition unprecedented but that he believes it is the President’s signal that he will unilaterally choose a Chairman. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
