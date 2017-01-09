President wades into Red House dispute, vows to fight misuse of state property
Using Kamana Court, known by most as Red House, as a reference, President David Granger yesterday vowed to fight the misuse of state property and said that he will also endeavour to ensure the preservation of the history of all of Guyana’s presidents.
“One of the first things I did when I went into the Ministry of the Presidency was put up all the portraits of all of the Presidents of Guyana as a constant reminder because thousands of children come into the Ministry of the Presidency and they see all nine presidents not one, all nine presidents,” Granger noted at a brunch for the media at State House.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
President rejects GECOM list
Comments
About these comments