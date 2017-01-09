Report of shooting at Tower Suites club being probed

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the Tower Suites club.

Stabroek News learnt that the shooting occurred sometime around 4 am yesterday at Club Privilege operated by the hotel.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News that police are currently investigating the report and are scheduled to meet with management of the hotel today.

He explained that since the incident was reported investigators have made checks at private city hospitals and the GPHC to locate any victims. Hicken said from all indications it does not seem as if anyone was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, when Stabroek News visited the hotel yesterday and enquired, employees said they were not at liberty to speak to the media.

When Stabroek News visited the club last night it was closed.

