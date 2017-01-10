Caricom, UN Women ink support pact for gender equality
A two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining areas of support to drive the achievement of gender equality goals was signed yesterday by the Caricom Secretariat and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).
The signing of the MoU formed part of the agenda of the opening of the 39th Council of Ministers meeting, held at the Caricom Secretariat yesterday.
"I would like to thank the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women—UN Women—for coming forward to assist the Secretariat and the community to strengthen the support for issues related to gender. It is particularly significant for us
