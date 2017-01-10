Driver who struck ‘Six Head’ called to lead defence

Manx Powers, the driver who is accused of causing the death of former world champion boxer Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, has been called upon to lead a defence.

A no-case submission had previously been made by Powers’ attorney, who had argued that it was Lewis who caused the accident that ended his life.

The charge against Powers states that on May 4, 2015, at New Hope, East Bank Demerara, he drove PNN 596 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Lewis.

It is alleged that Lewis was attempting to cross the road on a bicycle when he was struck down by the car driven by Powers.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore ruled yesterday that Powers will be expected to lead his defence in relation to the charge on February 2. A ruling will be made afterward.

Defence attorney Peter Hugh, on November 11, had made a no-case submission on behalf of Powers, arguing that from the prosecution’s evidence, it was clear that Lewis would have ridden into the path of his client, who was driving in the same direction. He stated that Lewis’ death was in no way caused by the driving of Powers or the speed at which he was travelling.

This no-case submission was refuted by Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford in his reply on November 18.